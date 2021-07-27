Advertisement

Marquette City Commission approves grant application for dredging

(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission approved a grant application for dredging Lake Superior in South Marquette Monday night. The grant would see dredging take place in front of the Shiras Plant and then use that sediment for the Lakeshore site and other beach restoration.

The grant would be from the U.S. Department of Transportation Maritime Administration Port Infrastructure Development Program. It would include matching money from Cleveland Cliffs at a rate of $200,000-$250,000 for the next three years.

“They’ll hopefully be able to reuse that dredged material for future projects along Lakeshore Boulevard, that’s our hope, and the actual match for this grant will be matched by some other private funds so it’s nice to see that collaboration between a public and private authority,” said Marquette City Manager, Karen Kovacs.

The commission unanimously supported the grant application. City staff previously tried for this grant in 2020 but were denied.

