A Little Cooler but Rather Humid on Tuesday

Tuesday: Chance of early morning showers central and east, then sunny to partly cloudy

Highs: 70s to near 80, coolest near Lake Superior

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms

Highs: 70s to around 80, warmest western U.P.

Thursday: Chance of early showers, partly cloudy

Highs: mainly 70s

Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonable

Highs: 70s

There’s a chance of showers Saturday along with seasonable temperatures. There are indications that it will be quite cool to close out the weekend and begin the month of August on Sunday.

