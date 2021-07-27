Advertisement

Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly hold first in-person picnic in Marquette since pandemic

By Jerry Tudor
Jul. 27, 2021
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tuesday was a great day for a picnic and Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly did just that at Harlow Park in Marquette. This was the first in-person gathering for the Friends of the Elderly since the pandemic.

Little Brothers works to relieve isolation and loneliness among the elderly. Members of the group say they’ve really missed being able to have events like this.

“It feels great to finally be able to have an in-person activity with our forever friends, more than anybody they felt the isolation because they’re already isolated so having the chance to bring everyone together and have a friendly picnic and just kind of enjoy each other’s company for the first time in more than a year means the world to us and it obviously means the world to them,” said Erin Shei, LBFE Volunteer Coordinator.

LBFE is a nationwide organization. They have two offices in the U.P. one in Hancock and the other in Marquette.

