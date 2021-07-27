Advertisement

Kindness Rocks raising money for dog park equipment

The dog park in Delta County currently only has benches and a few trees.
A sign in the dog park.
A sign in the dog park.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Kindness Rocks Delta County is raising money for new equipment in the Delta County Dog Park, located right next to the Delta County Airport.

Several local businesses around town are selling “Dog Days of Summer” certificates. You can write your name on it to be displayed in that business. Donations can be made in $1, $5 and $10 increments.

Kindness Rocks believes that coming together as a community is important and benefits everyone.

Cris Lucier/kindness rocks founder

“In a world where you can be anything, you can be kind. I’d just like to keep spreading the message that goodness deserves goodness and that when we all come together, there’s great things we can accomplish,” said Cris Lucier, founder of Kindness Rocks Delta County.

Businesses selling certificates include:

· Great Lakes First Federal Credit Union

· Eco Fuels

· Eddie’s Tattoos

· Johnston Printing

· Nyman Jewelers

· Pam’s Petals

· Stone’s Deli

Kindness Rocks hopes to raise $5,000.

