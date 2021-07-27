The Inland Seas Education Association brings immersive educational programs to the U.P.

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Inland Seas Education Association believes the best classroom is the great outdoors.

The Inland Seas, a 77-foot schooner, set sail this morning from Houghton with a group of students and teachers.

The mission of the ISEA is to protect the Great Lakes through education and immersive experiences.

Participants of the program learn about the lakes’ ecosystems, take on a role as a crew member and discover how to take care of Michigan’s greatest resource for life.

“When you learn about the natural environment, it’s best to be in the environment. These are things that can’t happen in a classroom. You have to be outside and actually touching, feeling, seeing- seeing what we’re learning about. And that’s what environmental education is all about.” says ISEA executive director Fred Sitkins.

Programs will continue in Houghton, Marquette and Sault Ste. Marie until August 7th.

Sitkins says he and his crew are already planning to head back to the U.P. next summer for public programming.

You can learn more about the ISEA and its programs on www.schoolship.org.

