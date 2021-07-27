Advertisement

The Inland Seas Education Association brings immersive educational programs to the U.P.

“We provide magical experiences”
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Inland Seas Education Association believes the best classroom is the great outdoors.

The Inland Seas, a 77-foot schooner, set sail this morning from Houghton with a group of students and teachers.

The mission of the ISEA is to protect the Great Lakes through education and immersive experiences.

Participants of the program learn about the lakes’ ecosystems, take on a role as a crew member and discover how to take care of Michigan’s greatest resource for life.

“When you learn about the natural environment, it’s best to be in the environment. These are things that can’t happen in a classroom. You have to be outside and actually touching, feeling, seeing- seeing what we’re learning about. And that’s what environmental education is all about.” says ISEA executive director Fred Sitkins.

Programs will continue in Houghton, Marquette and Sault Ste. Marie until August 7th.

Sitkins says he and his crew are already planning to head back to the U.P. next summer for public programming.

You can learn more about the ISEA and its programs on www.schoolship.org.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot for Melissa Jean Narkooli.
Perkins woman arrested on OWI-causing death charge for July 11 crash
Miners Castle - File Photo
UPDATE: Man who fell to his death at Miners Castle identified
Suspect images for a burglary at the Mobil Gas Station on Hall Ave. in Marinette, Wis., on July...
Marinette Police seeking information related to Mobil Gas Station burglary
According to the Ishpeming Fire Department, the fire started on the 700th block on Maurice...
UPDATE: No one hurt after garage fire in Ishpeming overnight
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Dr. Meredith LaBeau has a master’s degree and a Ph.D. in environmental engineering and a...
Calumet Electronics names Chief Technology Officer
First Fridays are held at a business in Marquette on the first Friday of each month.
Connect Marquette to resume in-person events in August
WANTED: 42-year-old Joshua Pietrantonio is a wanted in relation to the armed robbery at Tom and...
WANTED: Armed robbery suspect in Florence County
Marijuana
Despite legalization, most marijuana is still bought illegally