How NARCAN could save the life of someone overdosing on opioids

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - More doses of a life-saving drug will soon be available in Marquette.

Naloxone—known by brand name NARCAN—is a drug used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. It is commonly sold as a nasal spray.

“If somebody were to be abusing drugs and they took too much and somebody happened to walk into the room and had a NARCAN on them, they could save their life,” said Jennifer Eyler, Marquette County Cares Coalition coordinator.

Eyler says NARCAN can also be used in the event of an accidental overdose. She says NARCAN is safe to use.

“If you take NARCAN and you’re not overdosing from an opioid, it’s like taking water,” said Eyler. “It’s not going to hurt you at all.”

According to County Sheriff Greg Zybur NARCAN has rescued people in Marquette County.

“In the last probably five years, I know of at least six to ten agencies where police have saved lives of people who otherwise would have been dead,” Zybert said.

Zyburt says some people ask why officers use NARCAN to save the lives of people who abuse drugs. He always says it is law enforcement’s job to help those in need, not to make judgments.

“Sometimes it takes people to hit rock bottom before they’re going to get better,” he said. “I’ve known cases where someone overdosed and their life was saved, and they began to clean themselves up and led a productive life. If we’re able to save one life, then it’s well worth it.”

On August 31, Marquette County Cares will distribute NARCAN at the Marquette Commons to anyone who wants to keep it on hand. Doses will be available from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. on a first come, first served basis. It will not be required to give a name or to show identification in order to receive NARCAN.

“You just never know what life’s going to throw at you, and it’s important to be able to save somebody’s life until they’re ready to seek treatment or until you can get them the are that they need,” said Eyler.

Eyler says NARCAN has a shelf life of three years. While it is easy to administer, Marquette County Cares will show a video explanation at the distribution.

Visit upctc.com/marquette for further information about the distribution.

