Health leaders urging everyone to get vaccinated amid surge in cases

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Health leaders are urging everyone to get vaccinated with rising coronavirus cases and the more contagious Delta variant now in Upper Michigan.

On Wednesday, Upper Peninsula Health Plan and Upper Great Lakes Family Health Center are holding a coronavirus vaccine clinic at the UGL K.I. Sawyer clinic on Explorer Street.

It’s from 5p.m.-7p.m. with no registrations required.

“We don’t want to see another surge of cases, hospitalizations and deaths,” said Stephanie Stocking, Upper Peninsula Health Plan Marketing Communication Specialist. “So the time is now to get vaccinated.”

Right now, the CDC says COVID community transmission is high in 15 states, substantial in 13 and moderate in 22 – including Michigan. Currently, zero states have low transmission.

“Although it might feel like we’ve returned to relative normalcy we are still very much in the middle of this pandemic,” said Stocking. “The last thing we want to do right now is go back to some of those restrictions that were very disruptive.”

At Wednesday’s clinic all three coronavirus vaccines will be available. Most UPHP members 18 and older who get a shot will receive a $25 gift card to Larry’s Family Foods in Gwinn.

In order to be eligible for the state’s MI Shot to Win drawings, which includes prizes of up to $2 million, you must receive at least one shot by next Tuesday.

“All of these are ending very soon so the time to get vaccinated is now if you want in on that incentive,” said Stocking.

Going forward, UPHP says it is working with Upper Great Lakes to get vaccines to a homeless shelter “very soon.”

