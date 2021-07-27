Crystal Falls Township to receive state grant to conduct water system study

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - State Rep. Greg Markkanen (R-Hancock) Tuesday announced Crystal Falls Township, in Iron County, has been awarded a state grant to help improve its water system infrastructure.

The $35,860 affordability and planning grant will be used to conduct a planning and regionalization study looking into ways local communities can work together to provide water services more efficiently. This could include sharing staff, equipment, supplies and other services.

“I really appreciate the community leaders for respecting the wallets of local taxpayers,” said Markkanen. “This study will help identify ways to reduce costs and offer better, more reliable water service in the Crystal Falls area.”

The grant was made available as part of the MI Clean Water Plan – a plan to invest $500 million into water infrastructure around the state.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.