Connect Marquette to resume in-person events in August

Connect Marquette is bringing back its monthly First Fridays, as well as a kayaking trip in Au Train.
First Fridays are held at a business in Marquette on the first Friday of each month.
By Lily Simmons
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As in-person events continue to return, Connect Marquette is preparing for some community activities next month.

The organization is bringing back its First Fridays events, which kick off the first weekend of each month. The next First Fridays gathering will take place from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at the Crib on August 6. On Sunday, August 15, Connect Marquette will host a kayaking trip in Au Train.

While Connect Marquette will continue hosting some virtual events, such as the Lunch with Leaders Zoom series, President Shannon Whitehouse says she is especially excited to bring people together face-to-face once again.

“As a community, we’ve just been so separated from each other and from everything,” said Whitehouse. “Being able to be back together and have that support of even just a hug, you miss that. It’ll be really good to have that experience again.”

Connect Marquette also offers volunteer opportunities at events like Beer Fest. Registration is available here.

Connect Marquette will post more information about First Fridays, Au Train kayaking, and other events in the coming weeks. Visit Connect Marquette’s website or Facebook page for updates and details.

