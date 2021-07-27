Brief sunshine before next round of rain

Clouds will slowly clear out during the day in the wake of last night’s severe storms. Temperatures will be seasonal in the 70s. Then, another disturbance will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms tomorrow. Plus, a front moves through on Saturday with another round of rain.

Today: Clouds decreasing by the afternoon

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s inland, low 70s along shorelines

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Thursday: Becoming mostly sunny

>Highs: Low to mid-70s

Friday: Mostly sunny, dry, and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with morning rain and scattered showers in the afternoon

>Highs: Low to mid-70s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and pleasant

>Highs: Low to mid-70s

Monday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.