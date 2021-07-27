Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich tests positive for COVID-19

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich has tested positive for a “breakthrough” case of COVID-19 and has been placed on the COVID-19 injured list.

Yelich was fully vaccinated. He started developing mild symptoms Monday, according to Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns.

“I talked to him (Yelich) this morning. He’s in good spirits. He’s resting, and certainly, our hope is he can knock this out quickly and feel better quickly,” Stearns said.

Jace Peterson has also been placed on the injured list because of contact tracing protocol. Yelich will miss a minimum of 10 days. Peterson will miss a minimum of seven days.

Outfielder Lorenzo Cain is being reinstated from the 10-day injured list. All other players and staff tested negative for COVID-19, including Peterson, according to Stearns. The Brewers begin a three-game series in Pittsburgh Tuesday night.

