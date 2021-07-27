Advertisement

Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich tests positive for COVID-19

Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich hits a three-run home run during the third inning of a...
Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich hits a three-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich has tested positive for a “breakthrough” case of COVID-19 and has been placed on the COVID-19 injured list.

Yelich was fully vaccinated. He started developing mild symptoms Monday, according to Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns.

“I talked to him (Yelich) this morning. He’s in good spirits. He’s resting, and certainly, our hope is he can knock this out quickly and feel better quickly,” Stearns said.

Jace Peterson has also been placed on the injured list because of contact tracing protocol. Yelich will miss a minimum of 10 days. Peterson will miss a minimum of seven days.

Outfielder Lorenzo Cain is being reinstated from the 10-day injured list. All other players and staff tested negative for COVID-19, including Peterson, according to Stearns. The Brewers begin a three-game series in Pittsburgh Tuesday night.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot for Melissa Jean Narkooli.
Perkins woman arrested on OWI-causing death charge for July 11 crash
Miners Castle - File Photo
UPDATE: Man who fell to his death at Miners Castle identified
Suspect images for a burglary at the Mobil Gas Station on Hall Ave. in Marinette, Wis., on July...
Marinette Police seeking information related to Mobil Gas Station burglary
According to the Ishpeming Fire Department, the fire started on the 700th block on Maurice...
UPDATE: No one hurt after garage fire in Ishpeming overnight
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Video of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers arriving to Lambeau Field on the eve of Training Camp.
Rodgers arrives in Green Bay for start of training camp
(NMU Graphic)
NMU Men’s Basketball team, Bjorklund honored by NABC
Food Drive highlights first day of U.P. All-Star Football Week
Bart Starr in 2017 (WBAY file photo)
Evers signs bill renaming downtown bridge to honor Packers great Bart Starr