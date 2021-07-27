Advertisement

Biden considers requiring federal workers to be vaccinated

President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in...
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden says that requiring all federal workers to get vaccinated against the coronavirus is “under consideration,” as the more infectious Delta variant surges across the United States and a significant chunk of Americans still refuse the shot.

Speaking Tuesday after delivering remarks at the office of the Director of National Intelligence, Biden affirmed that his administration was considering the possibility in response to a reporter’s question.

His comments come the day after the Department of Veterans Affairs became the first federal agency to require its healthcare workers receive the coronavirus vaccine.

Earlier Tuesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki left the door open to more agencies implementing similar requirements, saying that the administration would “continue to look at ways to protect our workforce and save more lives.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot for Melissa Jean Narkooli.
Perkins woman arrested on OWI-causing death charge for July 11 crash
Miners Castle - File Photo
UPDATE: Man who fell to his death at Miners Castle identified
Suspect images for a burglary at the Mobil Gas Station on Hall Ave. in Marinette, Wis., on July...
Marinette Police seeking information related to Mobil Gas Station burglary
According to the Ishpeming Fire Department, the fire started on the 700th block on Maurice...
UPDATE: No one hurt after garage fire in Ishpeming overnight
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

One local farmer grows and harvests dozens of wild mushrooms on the farm.
Wild mushroom farmer continues to expand selection
Volunteers from the Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly holding their first in-person event...
Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly hold first in-person picnic in Marquette since pandemic
Many employers are putting COVID-19 vaccine requirements into place.
EXPLAINER: Employers have legal right to mandate COVID shots
An Upper Peninsula resident receives the COVID-19 vaccine.
Health leaders urging everyone to get vaccinated amid surge in cases