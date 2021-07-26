Upcoming pickleball clinics to be held in Marquette County

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Pickleball clinics are coming to Marquette County.

The Superiorland Pickleball Club is hosting two upcoming clinics on Tuesday, Aug 3 at 6:30 P.M. and Saturday, August 7 at 9 A.M. at the Sands Township Hall.

All equipment will be supplied and its free to join.

If you’re interested in participating in the free clinics, you can just show up. No registration is required, and all levels of experience are welcome.

“It gives you a basis of where to start because if you just show up, you don’t know how to play the games. We’ll teach you how to play the game, we have a hitting backboard that people can go practice at. To me it’s just a great game and a great experience,” said Superiorland Pickleball Club President Earl Schuster.

The Kiwanis Club is also hosting a pickleball tournament Saturday, July 31 at 8 A.M. at the Sands Township Hall.

Schuster said there’s been an increased interested in pickleball and the club is also in need of more courts being developed.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.