UP school leaders urging students to return to in-person learning

Districts say, last year, students who learned in person performed better than those who were online
School lockers(WLUC)
By Nick Friend
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - With the start of the school year about a month away, school districts are finalizing back-to-school plans.

Munising Public Schools Superintendent, Pete Kelto, says the district will continue offering its online learning program. However, it strongly encourages students return for in-person learning.

“We think in person is the best,” said Kelto. “We would like to see all of our students back, but we’ll accommodate those who still don’t feel comfortable coming back to school.”

Kelto says last year, 90 students learned mostly online. This year, the district is planning for that number to drop to 20 students.

“The students that were face-to-face, in person, did better academically during the last school year than those who were fully online,” said Kelto. “With that said, we had some students that did very well online.”

The Marquette-Alger Regional Educational Service Agency is also recommending that students return to in-person learning saying students learn best that way.

“We know the very best learning option for students is to have them in person, in a classroom with a master teacher,” said Brian Sarvello, Marquette-Alger Regional Educational Service Agency Educational Consultant.

Kelto says, after consulting with the LMAS District Health Department, Munising schools will recommend masks for students and staff, but will not require them.

However, he says if coronavirus cases do rise, masks could be required for students. The district is also encouraging all who are eligible to get vaccinated.

