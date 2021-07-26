Advertisement

With eye on SEC, Oklahoma, Texas move toward leaving Big 12

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) prepares to throw a pass against Oklahoma during the second...
Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) prepares to throw a pass against Oklahoma during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Oklahoma and Texas took the first formal step toward moving to the Southeastern Conference, notifying the Big 12 that they would not be renewing an agreement than binds the league’s members through 2025.

The schools sent out a joint statement that made no mention of the SEC and said “the universities intend to honor their exiting grant of rights agreements.”

The “grant of rights” gives the conference control of the school’s media rights and runs concurrent with the Big 12′s television contracts with ESPN and Fox.

Revenue from the Big 12′s TV deals make up the bulk of the $34.5 million the league distributed to its members this year.

Texas and Oklahoma have been in discussions with the SEC about joining the league, though neither school nor the powerhouse conference has acknowledged that publicly.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miners Castle - File Photo
UPDATE: Man who fell to his death at Miners Castle identified
More than 200 gather at Michigan Tech's Rozsa Center to celebrate the life of the 26-year sheriff
Michigan Tech hosts funeral for Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean
A photo of missing kayaker, Brett Harriman, of Marquette.
UPDATE: Missing kayaker search suspended for the weekend in Marquette
Sen. Ed McBroom presents highway sign to family of Ben Lauren
Highway dedicated to two fallen Forsyth Township firefighters
According to the Ishpeming Fire Department, the fire started on the 700th block on Maurice...
UPDATE: No one hurt after garage fire in Ishpeming overnight

Latest News

FILE - In this June 23, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden listens as Attorney General...
8 US attorney picks by Biden would include historic firsts
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi poses in his office during an interview with The...
Biden, Iraqi PM to announce end of US combat mission in Iraq
Officials in Santa Cruz, California, addressed the community Sunday after a Black Lives Matter...
Black Lives Matter mural vandalized; tensions run high as hate crime charges considered
FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2019, file photo, signs on a bank of computers tell visitors that the...
‘Holy moly!’: Inside Texas’ fight against a ransomware hack