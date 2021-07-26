Advertisement

Swim Teal Lake fundraiser happening Saturday, July 31

Participants will race from one end of Teal Lake to the other
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Organizers are preparing for the 18th Annual Swim Teal Lake fundraiser Saturday, July 31.

Volunteers to kayak along with the racers are still needed.

Registration for the event is available online through Friday and at the event on Saturday.

For more information go to swimteallake.org

Swim Teal Lake fundraiser happening Saturday, July 31
