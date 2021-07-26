Ryan Report - July 25, 2021

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan is in studio with NICE Community Schools Superintendent, Bryan DeAugustine.

DeAugustine, who just hit his 10th anniversary as NICE’s superintendent, and Ryan review last year’s pandemic and how schooling evolved. They also look ahead to how things will be this year.

Watch Part 1 above, and Parts 2 through 4 below, to learn more.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

