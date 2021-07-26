Advertisement

Ryan Report - July 25, 2021

This week, Don Ryan is in studio with NICE Community Schools Superintendent, Bryan DeAugustine.
By Don Ryan
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DeAugustine, who just hit his 10th anniversary as NICE’s superintendent, and Ryan review last year’s pandemic and how schooling evolved. They also look ahead to how things will be this year.

Watch Part 1 above, and Parts 2 through 4 below, to learn more. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

