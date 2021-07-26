REPORT: Rodgers plans to play for Packers, GM “hopeful” for a positive resolution

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers plans to play for the team this season, according to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport cites sources that say Rodgers has discussed this with “people close to him.”

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has indicated to people close to him that he does plan to play for GB this season, sources say. That is the expectation. Many factors at play, but with GM Brian Gutekunst saying he is “hopeful” for a positive outcome, there is a glimmer of optimism. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 26, 2021

Aaron Rodgers at training camp?



📺: #NFLTrainingCamp on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/58gjB1eDQw — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) July 26, 2021

This comes as Packers shareholders gathered at Lambeau Field to hear from the front office on the season and the future of the team.

The Packers are the only publicly owned franchise in the NFL and all of professional sports in the United States.

The shareholders meeting kicks off the beginning of Packers Training Camp. The team is facing uncertainty in the quarterback position. It’s unknown if MVP Aaron Rodgers will be with the team during Training Camp, which starts Wednesday. He’s said to be unhappy with Packers brass.

ESPN reporter and Cover 2 contributor Rob Demovsky reports “a smattering of boos” as Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy and General Manager Brian Gutekunst took the stage.

Some shareholders were clearly in Aaron Rodgers’ corner and let the executives know about it.

Gutekunst told the shareholders that the team has been “working tirelessly” with Rodgers and his representation and they are “hopeful for a positive resolution.”

Shareholders cheer as Brian Gutekunst says “We have been working tirelessly with Aaron and his representatives to resolve the issues he raised this off-season and we remain hopeful for a positive resolution” @WBAY #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/NUn6o9g3om — Megan Kernan (@megankernantv) July 26, 2021

Mark Murphy on Aaron Rodgers: “We want him back we’re committed to him in 2021 and beyond. He is our leader and we’re looking forward to winning another Super Bowl with him” @WBAY #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/AeD42uKxF4 — Megan Kernan (@megankernantv) July 26, 2021

Mark Murphy: “Obviously it’s been a challenging situation with Aaron and us. But let’s not forget all the amazing things Aaron has done for this organization….he’s a phenomenal talent and we’re happy to have him” @WBAY #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/N93q4KOn1L — Megan Kernan (@megankernantv) July 26, 2021

Action 2 News and Sports will have coverage of the shareholders meeting tonight.

A smattering of boos mixed into the requisite clapping as Packers president Mark Murphy and his president executive committee (and GM Brian Gutekunst) take the stage shortly after 11.



One shareholder yelled: “You’re not on Lombardi time, you’re late.” pic.twitter.com/sniJAUYJBg — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) July 26, 2021

Packers president Mark Murphy left no doubt about his support for GM Brian Gutekunst: “He’s just done an outstanding job. I have tremendous confidence in him and he is the man to lead us going forward.” — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) July 26, 2021

Loudest cheer so far was when GM Brian Gutekunst mentioned Aaron Rodgers winning his third MVP among the 2020 season highlights. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) July 26, 2021

Mark Murphy praised the job he's doing and introduced Brian Gutekunst as "the person to lead our program going forward", one shareholder barked "Aaron Rodgers doesn't agree." — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) July 26, 2021

Shareholders keeping the spirit alive before the annual meeting began @WBAY #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/FVorEWFk4v — Megan Kernan (@megankernantv) July 26, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.