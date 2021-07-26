Advertisement

Plant sale promotes native plant use in landscaping

Get em’ in the ground before they’re gone!
A purple loosestrife flower came out to say hello where the native plants are grown.
A purple loosestrife flower came out to say hello where the native plants are grown.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Wild Ones are having a special plant sale this week.

The group is part of a national organization that promotes planting native plant species around the homes of people to help boost their local ecosystems.

All plants are going for $2.50 apiece and $15 for a tray of eight.

The Chapter President Marcia Goodrich says you can order your plants now, and pick them up this weekend in Houghton.

“They’re easy to grow, you put them in the right spot and take care of them for a few weeks, and they’re going to be good to go,” said Goodrich. “You won’t need to water them. You won’t need to hardly give them any care and they’ll just come up year after year and bloom for you.”

Goodrich says orders should be placed by this weekend, but if you need some after that time frame – feel free to reach out to her on the website above.

