Perkins woman arrested on OWI-causing death charge for July 11 crash

31-year-old Melissa Narkooli is being charged in the death of 22-year-old Mccoy Green, of Gladstone.
Mugshot for Melissa Jean Narkooli.
Mugshot for Melissa Jean Narkooli.(Delta County Sheriff's Office/WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Perkins woman has been arrested following a crash that killed a Gladstone man earlier this month.

According to the Gladstone Public Safety Department, at about 3:29 a.m. July 11, 2021, officers were sent to M-35, near North Bluff Drive, for a report of a man down on the side of the road.

Officers were able to locate the man, later identified as 22-year-old Mccoy Green, of Gladstone. Green was found dead at the scene.

Public Safety says officers quickly determined Green was hit by a vehicle, and were able to narrow down a suspect the same day.

Later in the morning, 31-year-old Melissa Narkooli, of Perkins, was arrested on one count of Operating While Intoxicated - Causing Death, and taken to the Delta County Jail in Escanaba.

This incident remains under investigation and no other details were immediately released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Gladstone Public Safety Department released these details on July 26, 2021.

