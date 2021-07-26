Advertisement

Ontonagon awarded state grant for new fire truck

The $227,995 grant was given through the Financially Distressed Cities, Villages and Townships (FDCVT) Grant Program.
(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - State Rep. Greg Markkanen (R-Hancock) Monday announced the village of Ontonagon has been awarded a state grant to purchase a new fire truck.

The $227,995 grant will be used to help replace a fire department rescue truck.

“Our first responders work hard to protect our communities,” said Markkanen. “These state resources are going to be well spent making sure local firefighters have the tools they need to save lives.”

In total, $2.7 million is being awarded to 16 municipalities statewide through the Financially Distressed Cities, Villages and Townships (FDCVT) Grant Program. Municipalities can participate in the FDCVT Grant Program if they are experiencing one or more conditions indicative of “probable financial stress” as defined in state law.

The grants fund specific projects, services or strategies – including infrastructure and public safety enhancements – that move a city, village or township toward financial stability.

