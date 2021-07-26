No one hurt after garage fire in Ishpeming

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) -No one is hurt after a garage fire around midnight on Monday in Ishpeming.

According to The Ishpeming Fire Department, the fire started around 12:00 a.m. on the 700th block of Maurice Street.

It began near the garage and did not spread to the home on the property.

Neighbors in the area were immediately notified and escorted to safety.

Ishpeming firefighters arrived quickly at the scene.

“We found out there were two separate garages. So, we were able to access both of them and do a quick knockdown,” said David Neuffer Assitant Ishpeming Fire Chief

Right now, there is no information on how the fire started and an investigation is underway.

