Advertisement

NBC estimates 17 million in US saw opening of Tokyo Olympics

Fireworks illuminate over the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2020 Summer...
Fireworks illuminate over the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo.(AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — An estimated 17 million people in the United States watched the opening ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics held in a largely empty stadium, down 36% from the kickoff to the Rio de Janeiro Games five years ago.

The 17 million includes people who watched the ceremony live on NBC or online when it aired Friday morning and those who saw an edited version on NBC in prime time that night, the Nielsen company said Sunday.

NBC was unable to break down how many people watched live and how many saw the prime-time version. The 26.7 million who saw the Rio opening ceremony included both television and online viewership.

Nine years ago, when the Summer Olympics were held in London, the opening ceremony drew a record-setting U.S. audience of 40.7 million people.

It’s difficult to tell how much the sluggish start to the Tokyo Games reflects decreased interest in the Olympics, which were delayed a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, or profound changes in how Americans watch television. With the explosion of streaming as an alternative, ratings for live television have dropped sharply over the past five years.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miners Castle - File Photo
UPDATE: Man who fell to his death at Miners Castle identified
A photo of missing kayaker, Brett Harriman, of Marquette.
UPDATE: Missing kayaker search suspended for the weekend in Marquette
More than 200 gather at Michigan Tech's Rozsa Center to celebrate the life of the 26-year sheriff
Michigan Tech hosts funeral for Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean
Beach-goers soak up the UP sunshine at McCarty's Cove in Marquette
Marquette beaches closed due to inclement weather
Late Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean.
Funeral service for Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean to be available online Saturday

Latest News

Contestant in Sunday's tractor pull
46th annual Tractor Pull takes place at the Ontonagon County Fair
Horseback riding competitions were among one of many events this year
Ontonagon County Fair returns
Residents prepare to evacuate as another wildfire grows in California. (Source: KCRA via CNN...
California’s largest fire burns homes as blazes scorch West
Twenty-five departments from Upper Michigan and Florence, Wisconsin put their first response...
More than 800 participate in 126th U.P. Volunteer Firefighter’s Association Tournament
FILE - Top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci responds to accusations by Sen. Rand...
Fauci says US headed in ‘wrong direction’ on coronavirus