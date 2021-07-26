Nature center provides up-close experience with animals

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There’s one more activity to add to your to-do list with your family.

Moosewood Nature Center, located at Presque Isle Park, is now hosting Creature Feature Sundays.

Once a month, a board member will educate visitors on different animals and reptiles.

Corn snakes Sylvia and Mikey were featured Sunday. Guests can even hold the snakes if they want.

Creature Feature is open to all ages.

The nature center will announce a date for the next event on its Facebook page and website.

