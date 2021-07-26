Advertisement

Nature center provides up-close experience with animals

Moosewood's Creature Feature Sundays
Moosewood's Creature Feature Sundays(WLUC)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There’s one more activity to add to your to-do list with your family.

Moosewood Nature Center, located at Presque Isle Park, is now hosting Creature Feature Sundays.

Once a month, a board member will educate visitors on different animals and reptiles.

Corn snakes Sylvia and Mikey were featured Sunday. Guests can even hold the snakes if they want.

Creature Feature is open to all ages.

The nature center will announce a date for the next event on its Facebook page and website.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miners Castle - File Photo
UPDATE: Man who fell to his death at Miners Castle identified
A photo of missing kayaker, Brett Harriman, of Marquette.
UPDATE: Missing kayaker search suspended for the weekend in Marquette
More than 200 gather at Michigan Tech's Rozsa Center to celebrate the life of the 26-year sheriff
Michigan Tech hosts funeral for Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean
Beach-goers soak up the UP sunshine at McCarty's Cove in Marquette
Marquette beaches closed due to inclement weather
Late Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean.
Funeral service for Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean to be available online Saturday

Latest News

Contestant in Sunday's tractor pull
46th annual Tractor Pull takes place at the Ontonagon County Fair
Horseback riding competitions were among one of many events this year
Ontonagon County Fair returns
Twenty-five departments from Upper Michigan and Florence, Wisconsin put their first response...
More than 800 participate in 126th U.P. Volunteer Firefighter’s Association Tournament
Sen. Ed McBroom presents highway sign to family of Ben Lauren
Highway dedicated to two fallen Forsyth Township firefighters