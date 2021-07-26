Mostly sunny start Monday and hot, then clouding up with chance of p.m. storms west

Westerly wind flow transition to a more easterly component Monday as a low pressure system approaches from the Dakotas. This results in increased humidity and atmospheric instability to produce rain showers and thunderstorms in the Upper Peninsula -- first in the west during Monday afternoon then spreading eastward into the evening. Some of these storms may be severe in producing large hail, damaging wind gusts and heavy downpour.

A series of Canadian Prairies-based systems produce continued rain and thunderstorm chances Wednesday and Saturday.

The jet stream from Northern Canada dips southward towards the Great Lakes region Thursday, resulting in cooler, milder U.P. temperatures during the second half of the week.

Monday: Mostly sunny and hot, with increasing cloudiness in the afternoon and a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms (beginning west then eastward towards the evening); some of these storms may be severe in producing large hail, damaging wind gusts and heavy downpour.

>Highs: 80s (upper 80s inland)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy in the a.m. with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, then gradually clearing in the afternoon

>Highs: 70s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: 80

Thursday: Partly cloudy, mild and breezy

>Highs: 70

Friday: Mostly sunny

>Highs: 70s

Saturday: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of rain

>Highs: 70s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers; mild

>Highs: 70

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.