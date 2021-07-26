Advertisement

Marquette Throw Down for the Arts raises funds for local non-profit organizations

Vote with your dollars
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This Friday, you can support a local non-profit organization by voting in a pottery competition.

HOTplate Clayworks is hosting the “Marquette Throw Down For the Arts” fundraiser.

Four amateur potters will compete in wheel-throwing challenges at the Blueberry Festival, starting at 4 pm.

The same artists completed the challenges last month during art week... but this time it’s all about improvement.

The community will vote for their favorite potter. The funds from the votes will be donated to a non-profit of the artist’s choice.

“We ask you to vote with your dollars. So we’ll tally up, we’ll find out, you know, how many donations were raised for each of the organizations and that’s how we determine the grand prize winner.” explains HOTplate’s owner Melissa Sprouse.

Voting will take place on HOTplate’s website.

The artists are representing the Masonic Arts, Theatre, and Innovation Company, The U.P. Children’s Museum, Liberty Children’s Art Project, and the Caregiver Incentive Project.

