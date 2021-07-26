Advertisement

Marinette Police seeking information related to Mobil Gas Station burglary

Police say the individual, pictured, was involved in a burglary at the Mobil Gas Station located at 3142 Hall Avenue in Marinette, Wis., on Monday.
Suspect images for a burglary at the Mobil Gas Station on Hall Ave. in Marinette, Wis., on July...
Suspect images for a burglary at the Mobil Gas Station on Hall Ave. in Marinette, Wis., on July 26, 2021.(Marinette Police Department/WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MARINETTE, Wis. (WLUC) - The Marinette Police Department is seeking information on an individual involved in a gas station burglary.

Police say the individual, pictured above, was involved in a burglary at the Mobil Gas Station located at 3142 Hall Avenue in Marinette, Wis., on Monday.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Marinette Police Department at 715-732-5200. Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers
tip app or at www.mmcrimestoppers.com.

No other details have been released. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

