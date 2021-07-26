Advertisement

Major New Orleans hospitals pause non-urgent procedures as COVID cases surge

Louisiana Children’s Medical Center announced Monday that all its health facilities will...
Louisiana Children’s Medical Center announced Monday that all its health facilities will suspend non-essential surgeries and procedures that would result in overnight stays.(WVUE)
By FOX 8 Staff and Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - Non-urgent medical procedures were put on hold until the surge in COVID cases and hospitalizations decreases in south Louisiana.

WVUE-TV reports Louisiana Children’s Medical Center announced Monday that all its health facilities will suspend non-essential surgeries and procedures that would result in overnight stays.

The changes are effective Thursday.

Visitor policies have also been modified.

Patients who are not COVID positive will be limited to one visitor per day.

COVID-positive patients will not be allowed visitors unless they are in end-of-life care, hospice, or have a critical illness. Decisions will be made on a case-by-case basis and at the discretion of hospital staff.

Our Lady of the Lake, one of the state’s largest health providers out of Baton Rouge, reinstated similar policies earlier in the day.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miners Castle - File Photo
UPDATE: Man who fell to his death at Miners Castle identified
More than 200 gather at Michigan Tech's Rozsa Center to celebrate the life of the 26-year sheriff
Michigan Tech hosts funeral for Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean
According to the Ishpeming Fire Department, the fire started on the 700th block on Maurice...
UPDATE: No one hurt after garage fire in Ishpeming overnight
A photo of missing kayaker, Brett Harriman, of Marquette.
UPDATE: Missing kayaker search suspended for the weekend in Marquette
Sen. Ed McBroom presents highway sign to family of Ben Lauren
Highway dedicated to two fallen Forsyth Township firefighters

Latest News

Pickleball clinics coming to Sands Township
Pickleball clinics coming to Sands Township
Volunteers needed for DNR Pocket Park
Volunteers needed for DNR Pocket Park
Stolen bikes becoming an issue in Calumet Township
Stolen bikes becoming an issue in Calumet Township
U.P. Schools urging students to return to in-person
U.P. Schools urging students to return to in-person