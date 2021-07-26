M-26 Quincy Creek culvert project in Houghton County begins Thursday

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be investing about $840,000 to replace the M-26 culvert at Quincy Creek in Houghton County, between Dollar Bay and Hubbell.

The project includes scour countermeasures and approach reconstruction. MDOT says work is set to begin Thursday, July 29, with completion in late August this year. The project map is available on Mi Drive.

M-26 will be closed at Quincy Creek with through-traffic detoured on US-41. The detour is expected to be in place beginning Aug. 2 and is scheduled to be lifted by Aug. 17. Some work will require lane closures with traffic regulators or shoulder closures.

MDOT says the project will build a safe, long-term replacement for a culvert and roadway damaged in the June 2018 Father’s Day Flood.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.