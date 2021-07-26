Advertisement

Lutheran Camp returns for 91st summer

Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp returns this summer for outdoor worship camps
Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp welcomes back campers and staff for its 91st summer after not having...
Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp welcomes back campers and staff for its 91st summer after not having camp last year.(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRYSTAL FALLS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp connects campers to the outdoors with god.

“We usually do a lot outside, but this summer that we are still dealing with the pandemic, we do almost everything outside,” said Amanda Raser, Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp Director.

Each week looks different from the last, and this week is special for families.

“So this week we are hosting an intergenerational week,” Raser said. “Which means that families with people of all ages, we often have families that are multi-generation. So, children, parent, and grandchildren will come to camp together.”

Campers are treated to outdoor activities, overnight lodges, and morning worship, but every camper has their favorite part about camp.

“It’s probably swimming, seeing my friends here, and the tubing trip,” Theo Numberg, Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp day camper. Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp looks to provide meaningful experiences to campers, which leads to a high retention rate.

“I think the thing I appreciate most about being here at fortune lake, is that we truly do accept all people,” said Charlotte Storm, Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp Guest Services Coordinator.

Even with the camp being mostly outdoors, precautions are still being taken. “we, self-limited, we made a decision on our own accord to have our cabins at half capacity,” Raser said.

The most important aspect about camp staff said is being outdoors with the campers. As they wrap up their 91st year of summer camp operations, they are still open year-round. The camp has retreat camps that pop up in the fall and also in the winter, and are always accepting new members.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miners Castle - File Photo
UPDATE: Man who fell to his death at Miners Castle identified
More than 200 gather at Michigan Tech's Rozsa Center to celebrate the life of the 26-year sheriff
Michigan Tech hosts funeral for Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean
According to the Ishpeming Fire Department, the fire started on the 700th block on Maurice...
UPDATE: No one hurt after garage fire in Ishpeming overnight
A photo of missing kayaker, Brett Harriman, of Marquette.
UPDATE: Missing kayaker search suspended for the weekend in Marquette
Sen. Ed McBroom presents highway sign to family of Ben Lauren
Highway dedicated to two fallen Forsyth Township firefighters

Latest News

File photo of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers
REPORTS: Rodgers plans to play for Packers, deal with team close to being finalized
Mugshot for Melissa Jean Narkooli.
Perkins woman arrested on OWI-causing death charge for July 11 crash
School lockers
UP school leaders urging students to return to in-person learning
Ontonagon awarded state grant for new fire truck