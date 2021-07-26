Lutheran Camp returns for 91st summer

CRYSTAL FALLS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp connects campers to the outdoors with god.

“We usually do a lot outside, but this summer that we are still dealing with the pandemic, we do almost everything outside,” said Amanda Raser, Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp Director.

Each week looks different from the last, and this week is special for families.

“So this week we are hosting an intergenerational week,” Raser said. “Which means that families with people of all ages, we often have families that are multi-generation. So, children, parent, and grandchildren will come to camp together.”

Campers are treated to outdoor activities, overnight lodges, and morning worship, but every camper has their favorite part about camp.

“It’s probably swimming, seeing my friends here, and the tubing trip,” Theo Numberg, Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp day camper. Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp looks to provide meaningful experiences to campers, which leads to a high retention rate.

“I think the thing I appreciate most about being here at fortune lake, is that we truly do accept all people,” said Charlotte Storm, Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp Guest Services Coordinator.

Even with the camp being mostly outdoors, precautions are still being taken. “we, self-limited, we made a decision on our own accord to have our cabins at half capacity,” Raser said.

The most important aspect about camp staff said is being outdoors with the campers. As they wrap up their 91st year of summer camp operations, they are still open year-round. The camp has retreat camps that pop up in the fall and also in the winter, and are always accepting new members.

