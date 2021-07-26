Advertisement

Great Lakes Recovery Centers’ 14th annual Run for Recovery takes place this week

Participants can join virtually or at one of three in-person events.
Participants at a past Run for Recovery event.
Participants at a past Run for Recovery event.(WLUC)
By Lily Simmons
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Great Lakes Recovery Centers (GLRC) is hosting a fundraiser this week, with the option to participate virtually or in person.

For the 14th annual Run for Recovery, a virtual event is being held from Sunday, July 25 through Sunday, August 1. Participants can walk, run, or bike any distance at any location.

Three in-person walks will take place in Marquette, L’Anse, and Sault Ste. Marie on Wednesday, July 28. Each walk will begin at 6:00 p.m.

All proceeds will go to the GLRC’s four recovery houses across the U.P., which help people heal from substance abuse.

“We just want the community involved,” said GLRC Foundation coordinator Amy Poirier. “Substance abuse affects so many people, not only in our community, but the U.S. and the world. We want everybody to be able to take part in this and help support our neighbors.”

A virtual auction will also be held this week. More details will be announced on the GLRC Facebook page.

Registration for any Run for Recovery event is $25. To sign up or to make a donation, click here.

