DNR searching for Pocket Park volunteers during U.P. State Fair

All volunteers receive free entrance to the fair for whichever day they work.
DNR Pocket Park on the U.P. State Fairgrounds.
DNR Pocket Park on the U.P. State Fairgrounds.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The DNR is looking for volunteers to help in the Pocket Park in Escanaba during the U.P. State Fair. Volunteers will help kids catch bluegills in the pond, shoot pellet guns and bows and arrows. About 200 volunteers are needed.

Available shifts include:

  • Monday: 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday – Saturday: 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
  • Sunday: 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

“This year is a little bit different but we’re glad to be back to normal and very excited to have the Pocket Park open during fair week this year,” said Kristi Dahlstrom, co-coordinator for the DNR Pocket Park.

Volunteers receive a free t-shirt, a meal and entrance to the fair for whichever day they work. If you’re interested in volunteering, contact Kristi at (906) 226-1331 or dahlstromk@michigan.gov or contact Jo Ann at (906) 786-2351 or alexanderj7@michigan.gov.

