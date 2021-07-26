Advertisement

Dental Assistant Program offered at Bay College West Campus

Bay College brings back Dental Assistant program for second semester to help fill community need.
The program launched last fall, and after initial success, it is returning this semester.(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - This summer in Iron Mountain, Bay College West Campus is offering a nine-week Dental Assistant Program.

Students can expect weekly lectures on Thursday, and then clinic hours on Saturday sponsored by John Fornetti Dental.

The program is offered in-person at the Bay College West Campus facilities. While the program is non-credit, students will walk away with a variety of skills and connections.

“They’re getting their radiography certificate, a CPR, AED, first-aid training certificate, all of their books included in the price and a letter of recommendation,” said Gina Wollner, Bay College West Campus Dean.

The program will continue to run as long as the demand from the community exists. The deadline to apply is August 16, and the cost is $2,500. Interested applicants can apply directly on Bay College West Campus’ training website.

