Climate council to discuss energy intensive industries

TV6 Michigan map graphic with EGLE logo overlaid.
TV6 Michigan map graphic with EGLE logo overlaid.(WLUC/EGLE)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Energy intensive industries are expected to be discussed by a council advising the state on a climate plan.

The Council on Climate Solutions is scheduled to gather Tuesday and meet once each month through December.

Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) says the council is working with the department and the Office of Climate and Energy on developing an effective and equitable strategy to achieve economywide carbon neutrality by 2050.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appointed 14 Michigan residents to the council, which also includes representatives of several state departments. It will advise EGLE in forming Whitmer’s MI Healthy Climate Plan.

