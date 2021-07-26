Advertisement

City of Gaastra awarded grant for water system

The $298,000 grant will be used to repair a city water storage tank.
Water faucet.
Water faucet.(Source: Pixabay)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - State Rep. Greg Markkanen (R-Hancock) Monday announced the city of Gaastra, in Iron County, has been awarded a state grant to help improve its water infrastructure.

The $298,000 grant will be used to repair a water storage tank.

“The whole community will benefit because these state resources are being used locally,” said Markkanen. “This project will help ensure people have access to clean, affordable water.”

In total, $2.7 million is being awarded to 16 municipalities statewide through the Financially Distressed Cities, Villages and Townships (FDCVT) Grant Program. Municipalities can participate in the FDCVT Grant Program if they are experiencing one or more conditions indicative of “probable financial stress” as defined in state law.

The grants fund specific projects, services or strategies – including infrastructure and public safety enhancements – that move a city, village or township toward financial stability.

