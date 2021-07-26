Bike theft becomes increasingly common

CALUMET TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Stolen or lost and found bicycles pile up in the Laurium Police Station basement while officers try to figure out their rightful owners.

As for how the bikes rolled away from home? Laurium Police Chief Robert Kyllonen says he’s got an idea.

“Maybe they’re out late at night, and they are walking home, they’ve got a ways to go and they didn’t feel like walking,” said Kyllonen. “They see a bike, they’ll grab it and we’ll find it later dumped somewhere near their house.”

If it’s not late-night partiers snagging the bikes, Kyllonen says there’s another market for bicycle thievery.

“Some kids like to steal them, they steal a few or whatever,” said Kyllonen. “They take the parts off them and make [a new] bike,” Kyllonen explains this makes it difficult to identify the bike.

The bike thieves may never go away – but Kyllonen says there are some things you can do to make sure your bike is here to stay.

One major tip: save your bike’s serial number on your phone or in a safe place.

“Lock them up, to a post or something. Maybe lock up the sprocket to the tire so it’s harder for them to carry it,” said Kyllonen. “If you do have that serial number it makes it so much easier for us to recover it.”

If you notice your bicycle is missing or know it has been stolen, call 911 or let your local police know immediately on their non-emergency line.

