Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bay Area announces new executive director

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A non-profit organization serving several southern U.P. counties is announcing a big change.

Tiffany Hewitt is in training to be the new executive director at Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bay Area and she’s looking forward to leading the one-to-one mentoring program.

“Just seeing the growth that happens with new blood in new generations that are serving the area,” said Tiffany Hewitt, the new executive director for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bay Area.

Hewitt is originally from Delta County. She’s worked in youth-related jobs before and even used to be a big sister here in the U.P.

“We’ve grown our family here and I really was ready to immerse myself in a community position,” said Hewitt. “A lot of different areas of my life have been a part of youth and mentorship so this job really comes full circle for me.”

She’s working in transition with former executive director Tanya Ettenhofer.

“As I’ve gotten older and technology has changed and programming has changed, I truly felt that the organization also needs a change,” said Ettenhofer.

Ettenhofer was the director for more than 20 years. She says it was a hard decision, but it’s the right time to move on.

“I thought that I had done the best that I can do and now it’s time for some new leadership,” said Ettenhofer.

She believes she was blessed in the job and thanks the community for its support over the years.

“Even just to be able to serve our youth, we would not have been able to do it without the wonderful people in our community.”

Ettenhofer will stay in the community working for Premier Real Estate. Hewitt is scheduled to be working on her own around mid-August.

