After another toasty day storms roll in
High pressure is moving out. Therefore look for mostly sunny skies with clouds increasing during the afternoon. Temperatures will be above normal well into the 80s for areas west. Then, a front moves in from the north tonight. Ahead of it, a line of thunderstorms moves through from 10 p.m. to 2 am. Some could be strong to severe with strong winds, large hail, and heavy rain.
Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, hot with isolated storms this afternoon
>Highs: Upper 80s inland, 70s shorelines
Tonight: Strong to severe thunderstorms
>Lows: Mainly upper 60s
Tuesday: Morning scattered showers with clouds decreasing during the day
>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers
>Highs: Mid to upper 70s
Thursday: Morning showers clearing out. Otherwise, partly cloudy
>Highs: Mid 70s
Friday: Mostly sunny and warm
>Highs: Upper 70s, low 80s
Saturday: Mosty cloudy with scattered showers
>Highs: Mainly 70s
Sunday: Partly cloudy and seasonal
>Highs: Low 70s
Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.