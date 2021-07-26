Advertisement

After another toasty day storms roll in

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

High pressure is moving out. Therefore look for mostly sunny skies with clouds increasing during the afternoon. Temperatures will be above normal well into the 80s for areas west. Then, a front moves in from the north tonight. Ahead of it, a line of thunderstorms moves through from 10 p.m. to 2 am. Some could be strong to severe with strong winds, large hail, and heavy rain.

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, hot with isolated storms this afternoon

>Highs: Upper 80s inland, 70s shorelines

Tonight: Strong to severe thunderstorms

>Lows: Mainly upper 60s

Tuesday: Morning scattered showers with clouds decreasing during the day

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Thursday: Morning showers clearing out. Otherwise, partly cloudy

>Highs: Mid 70s

Friday: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: Upper 70s, low 80s

Saturday: Mosty cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Mainly 70s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Low 70s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miners Castle - File Photo
UPDATE: Man who fell to his death at Miners Castle identified
More than 200 gather at Michigan Tech's Rozsa Center to celebrate the life of the 26-year sheriff
Michigan Tech hosts funeral for Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean
A photo of missing kayaker, Brett Harriman, of Marquette.
UPDATE: Missing kayaker search suspended for the weekend in Marquette
Sen. Ed McBroom presents highway sign to family of Ben Lauren
Highway dedicated to two fallen Forsyth Township firefighters
The pipeline would carry Canadian oil across northern Minnesota to Superior, Wisconsin.
Enbridge: Anchor in Straits of Mackinac will be recovered

Latest News

Monday’s highs in the 80s (upper 80s inland), with p.m. rain chances west from an approaching...
Mostly sunny start Monday and hot, then clouding up with chance of p.m. storms west
Sunday daytime highs in the 80s with dewpoints mainly in the 50s.
Bright sun shiny Sunday with warm temps, comfortable humidity
Weather On Demand
Showers Will Linger Over Eastern Upper Michigan Part of Saturday
storms
Warmer conditions before storms tonight