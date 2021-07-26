2 rescued off Porters Island near Copper Harbor

COPPER HARBOR, Mich. (WLUC) - Two people were rescued off an island near Copper Harbor Friday night after being stranded in the rough waters.

According to the Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office, the pair’s inflatable boat was overtaken by Lake Superior’s high waves and they made it onto Porters Island. The sheriff’s office deputies were also told the two people were cold, wet and didn’t have the proper clothing.

Fort Wilkins Historic State Park personnel tried to get to them with a private boat, but were unable to land the boat at the island because of the rough waves.

The sheriff’s office was then able to use it’s Sea-Doo rescue watercraft to take the pair off the island back to safety.

The Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office reminds the public to pay attention to the marine forecast when making plans to go boating or swimming.

No names of those rescued have been released, but this story will be updated if more information becomes available.

Keweenaw County Sheriff's Office Sea-Doo rescue watercraft. (Keweenaw County Sheriff's Office)

