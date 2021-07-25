Advertisement

OutBack Art Fair in Marquette returns in its 27th year

The art showcase on the Lake Superior shore of Shiras Park continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette’s summer arts showcase on the Lake Superior shore returns this weekend.

The OutBack Art Fair is back in its 27th year at Picnic Rocks and Shiras Park.

It was cancelled last summer because of COVID-19.

Organizer Cindy Engle estimated about a few thousand attending Saturday’s event.

The fair features more than 80 artists from near and far selling a collection of their works unique to the Upper Peninsula.

The event also included fun activities for kids, like a treasure hunt for little turtle sculptures scattered around the park that they can find and keep.

“It feels so to be back. To see all the people, and see all the people out and about and shopping -- (already) getting their Christmas shopping started. We got awesome weather this afternoon today and it’s been beautiful. We appreciate your support and everybody in town for coming out and it’s just great to have life feel like it’s happening again,” said Engle.

Supporting artists at the fair can even extend beyond the purchase of their work -- resin, sand and stone pendants sales at Engle’s own booth results in proceeds to help fund underwater cleanup services of Marquette’s Lower Harbor.

The OutBack Art Fair continues Sunday at Shiras Park on Lakeshore Boulevard from 10 a.m to 5 p.m ET.

