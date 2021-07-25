Ontonagon County Fair returns

GREENLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - In Ontonagon County, a popular fair made its return.

From Thursday, July 22 to Sunday, July 25, the Adventure Mountain Fairgrounds hosted the annual Ontonagon County fair.

Main events included cattle sorting, a ninja obstacle course competition, bingo, livestock shows, horseback riding competitions, a tractor pull, and a mock rodeo.

Even without the carnival games and rides, the fair still had a great turnout.

“We counted our admission booth yesterday and we were probably above what we even expected to be so that was good. We had a couple events yesterday like bounce houses for the kids to come, we had our livestock show yesterday afternoon. So, we had enough events and people were interested. I think they just wanted to get out,” said Fair Board President Mathew Kocher

Over 50 horseback riders participated in Sunday’s competition.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.