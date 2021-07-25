Advertisement

Ontonagon County Fair returns

Main events included cattle sorting, a ninja obstacle course competition, bingo, livestock shows, horseback riding competitions, a tractor pull, and a mock rodeo.
Horseback riding competitions were among one of many events this year(WLUC)
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GREENLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - In Ontonagon County, a popular fair made its return.

From Thursday, July 22 to Sunday, July 25, the Adventure Mountain Fairgrounds hosted the annual Ontonagon County fair.

Even without the carnival games and rides, the fair still had a great turnout.

“We counted our admission booth yesterday and we were probably above what we even expected to be so that was good. We had a couple events yesterday like bounce houses for the kids to come, we had our livestock show yesterday afternoon. So, we had enough events and people were interested. I think they just wanted to get out,” said Fair Board President Mathew Kocher

Over 50 horseback riders participated in Sunday’s competition.

