One-day art festival supports award-winning artists in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Although ‘Art on the Rocks’ didn’t happen this weekend, artists were still able to showcase their masterpieces Saturday.

Graci Gallery and the City of Marquette Arts and Culture presented ‘Art on the Blocks’ instead.

The event, located on E. Michigan Street at the Lakeshore Park Building, was created to fill the temporary absence of the annual art festivals that were cancelled because of COVID-19.

The arts and culture manager, Tiina Morin, said the artists build their livelihoods off the art shows and festivals and this gives the community a chance to support after a difficult year.

“I don’t think many people realize,” Morin said. “But our independent artists that don’t have a storefront, necessarily, make their living selling art and going to art festivals. Many sell online as well, but these types of in-person, one-on-one festivals are really, really important for artists.”

One artist even created artwork inspired by the pandemic.

“It’s called ‘Stand Together’,” Wayne Francis said. “It’s about the world we live in right now. I think what’s important right now, especially since the time we’ve been through, is for everybody to just come together.”

There were 15 to 20 award winning local artists.

The next event from the City of Marquette Arts and Culture will be ‘Art on the Mountain’ on September 11-12 at Marquette Mountain.

