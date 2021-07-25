Advertisement

Nonprofit brings home-repair, community-building project to Ishpeming’s Sunnyside Estates

Impact Cares assists manufactured home communities with home repairs incomplete due to physical and financial hardship.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A nonprofit organization that travels across the country to help those with home repair needs makes its latest stop in Ishpeming.

Colorado-based Impact Cares has been assisting the residents at Sunnyside Estates for the last two weeks.

As of Saturday, the project has included more than 40 homes on the property in need of repainting, new roofs, even tree trimming and yard cleaning.

The group plans and pays for all project expenses, then partners up with local groups to put the plan in action.

“Bible Baptist Church is here. We’ve also had St. Joseph and St. John’s Catholic Church here helping us out. We’ve had people travel here from Texas to help us out today. So it’s been a lot of fun to be here to help a lot of people and just to build a sense of community,” said Project Administrator Tory Wilson.

This is Impact Cares’ first visit to the U.P.

Their work at Sunnyside Estates in Ishpeming continues until Monday -- their next project will be in Sault Ste. Marie.

They are looking for more volunteers to help in their mission -- those interested in signing up can visit HERE.

The nonprofit accepts monetary donations online HERE.

