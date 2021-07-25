More than 800 participate in 126th U.P. Volunteer Firefighter’s Association Tournament

FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - More than 800 firefighters showcased their first response skills this weekend in Forsyth Township.

The township fire department held the 126th year of the U.P. Volunteer Firefighter’s Association Tournament this weekend.

Closing ceremonies began Sunday with a farewell parade on Pine Street downtown, followed by the awards ceremony at the Forsyth Township Emergency Services building.

It was a final celebration for the 25 departments competing this year -- coming from the U.P. and from Florence, Wisconsin.

It was also a time to honor the fallen: Forsyth Township Fire Department’s Don Riling and Ben Lauren.

Lauren’s memorial is lit permanently at the fire hall.

It is a fitting tribute to the tournament’s theme this year: “The Fire Inside Me.”

“This is a big family here. We all pull together and we got the job done today and this weekend,” said Forsyth Township Fire Department First Assistant Chief and Tournament Co-Organizer Jeff Milner.

“We have overcome a lot in the last two years -- due to COVID, losing a brother (Lauren). But that’s what drove us to make this happen. We’ll never be able to thank (enough), the supporting departments, the community, our families,” added fellow Tournament Co-Organizer and Forsyth Township Fire Department Captain Kyle Fowler.

“It’s fun. It’s a great time enjoyed by everybody, that’s for sure. And let’s keep it going,” said Crystal Falls Fire Department Volunteer Firefighter and Race Captain Dennis Mitchell.

Forsyth Township Supervisor and Volunteer Firefighter Joe Boogren led everyone at the fire hall with a first response call acknowledging a successful tournament weekend.

“Ten-four good buddy! (applause) Ben Lauren. Don Riling. Rest in peace, brothers,” Boogren announced.

This is Forsyth Township Fire’s first time hosting the tournament in the department’s 114-year history.

Trophies were awarded to the top three scoring the most total points in the tournament events: Dress Parade, Shirttail, Races (Ladder/4 Fireman Dress/Coupling/Interchange/Mystery) and Community Parade.

West Iron County Fire Department finished in first place, Caspian-Gaastra Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) in second place and Champion VFD in third.

