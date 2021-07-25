Man falls to his death at Miners Castle
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - A man fell to his death into Lake Superior from near the upper viewing platform at Miners Castle in Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore on Saturday at around 7 p.m., according to Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.
The Alger County Sheriff Department and Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore park rangers responded.
The investigation is ongoing by the National Park Service.
TV6 & FOX UP will provide more information as it becomes available.
