Man falls to his death at Miners Castle

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - A man fell to his death into Lake Superior from near the upper viewing platform at Miners Castle in Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore on Saturday at around 7 p.m., according to Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.

The Alger County Sheriff Department and Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore park rangers responded.

The investigation is ongoing by the National Park Service.

TV6 & FOX UP will provide more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.