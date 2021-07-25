Highway dedicated to two fallen Forsyth Township firefighters

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Two first responders were remembered Saturday.

In Gwinn, fallen firefighters Ben Lauren and Don Riling were honored at the UP Firefighter races.

The entire part of M-35 that passes through Forsyth Township will be dedicated to the two men that made the ultimate sacrifice in their line of work.

State legislatures Representative Sara Cambensy, Senator Ed McBroom and State Representative Beau LaFave were there to present the dedications to the families.

“In honor of your dad, thank you and your family for the sacrifice he made to our community,” Cambensy said as she presented a replica of the highway sign to Riling’s son.

Brian Olson of the Pigs-N-Heat was also there to honor Ben Lauren and his family.

“Ben is still making this world a better place today by bringing our community a little closer by reminding us of what is important in life,” Olson said.

Don Riling was the first ever Forsyth fireman to die in the line of duty.

Ben Lauren was 23 years old when he died fighting a fire last year.

