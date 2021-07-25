Bright sun shiny Sunday with warm temps, comfortable humidity

Dry westerly flow takes over in the Upper Peninsula following the exit of the frontal system that produced widespread rain and scattered thunderstorms over the region Friday night and Saturday. High pressure rebuilds Sunday, keeping skies mostly clear -- the predominant westerly wind flow keeps conditions dry but also keeps temperatures above seasonal with Sunday highs in the 80s (upper 80s inland and south).

The winds back into a more southerly component Monday as a low pressure system approaches from the Dakotas. Humidity increases again in the U.P. Monday afternoon with a chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms.

A series of Canadian Prairies-based systems produce rain and thunderstorm chances for Tuesday and Wednesday, then high pressure builds to produce mild and mostly sunny conditions Thursday and Friday.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, warm with comfortable humidity; breezy westerly winds 10-20 mph

>Highs: 80s (upper 80s possible inland and south)

Monday: Mostly sunny then increasing cloudiness in the afternoon with a chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms beginning west then eastward towards the evening

>Highs: 80s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: 80

Wednesday: Partly cloudy becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: 80

Thursday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 70s

Friday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 70s

Saturday: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of showers

>Highs: 80

