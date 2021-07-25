Advertisement

46th annual Tractor Pull takes place at the Ontonagon County Fair

It’s been nearly two years since the last tractor pull at the fair and this year’s turnout was great.
Contestant in Sunday's tractor pull
Contestant in Sunday's tractor pull(WLUC)
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GREENLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Wisconsin/Michigan Antique Power Association held its annual Tractor Pull at the Ontonagon County Fair on Sunday, July 25.

“It’s an old-style tractor pull. We have a steel plate that’s 24 feet long with a pipe welted on and we’ll pull it with the tractor and as it goes every 10 feet people will step onto it to provide the weight to create the friction to stop the tractor,” said Wisconsin/Michigan Antique Power Association Tractor Club Treasurer Jeff Zelinski.

The event has been around for over four decades, and the main goal of it - having fun.

“This is our 46th year of doing our tractor pull and demonstrations where we cut shingles, we got a blacksmith shop, and we have every variety of tractor you can think of here,” said Zelinski.

Everyone involved in the tractor pull has a love for machinery.

And as Zelinski said, “It’s in their blood. Old tractors, sawmills, we have a shingle mill, and the smell of the cedar shingles and sawdust – people love that.”

Zelinski said it’s been nearly two years since the last tractor pull at the fair and this year’s turnout was great.

The Wisconsin/Michigan antique Power Association is already looking forward to next year’s event.

