Michigan Tech hosts funeral for Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - A powerful gun salute and a final radio transmission were seen heard in honor of Houghton County Sheriff Brian “Slim” McLean.

On Saturday, over two hundred people gathered at Michigan Tech’s Rozsa Center to celebrate the life of the 26-year sheriff, who died earlier this week after an accident at his home.

McLean’s pastor, Reverend Glenn Schwanke, reflected on his friend.

“The Brian McLean that I’m going to remember today would visit with me in my office at Peace {Evangelical Lutheran Church} from time to time,” Schwanke said to the crowd. “He made sure of the fact that we talked about different things, and Brian would share his down home, old-fashioned observations on every day in life.”

Funeral goers joined together with psalms, hymns, and prayers. Among the active and retired law enforcement in the crowd was the executive director of the Michigan Sheriffs Association, Matt Saxton, who had known McLean for at least eight years.

“He’s known for his humor, but he also has a sensitive side to him,” Saxton stated. “He was proud to wear that uniform, proud to work in Houghton County, and proud to be called Sheriff of Houghton County.”

McLean’s son, Samuel, spoke to the crowd at the end of the service, remembering his father with certain phrases he would say to other family and friends.

“‘Team One. Rock on. Now that’s a good deal,’” he said. “These are a few phrases my dad would say confidently, consistently, and with conviction.”

After witnessing McLean’s inauguration in 1996, Rev. Schwanke had this to say at the sheriff’s victory celebration.

“I believe I was privileged to be a little part of that inauguration,” he said. “Now, I’ve had the solemn privilege of being able to officiate for him one last time in a very public way.”

McLean was Michigan’s longest active-serving sheriff. He was 63 years old.

