Marquette beaches closed due to inclement weather

By Jacqueline Agahigian
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - According to the Marquette City Fire Department, Marquette City Beaches will be closed until 12 p.m. Saturday due to inclement weather.

Lifeguards will not be on duty during this time.

Marquette City Fire Department will release more information on the issue later on Saturday advising of either beach reopening, or continued closure.

For more information on the beach status, you can find updates through Marquette City’s website.

TV6 and Fox UP will continue to update you as more information is released.

